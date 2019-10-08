|
|
Darrell Lee Deputy, Jr.
Lebanon - Darrell Lee Deputy, Jr., son of Darrell Deputy Sr. and Hazel Hayes Deputy, was born on May 26, 1942, in Lebanon, MO and passed away on October 5, 2019, in Lebanon.
After graduating from Lebanon High School, he continued his education at Drury University in Springfield, where he earned a triple major in Political Science, Economics and Business. He graduated from law school in 1967 from Washington University and continued his law studies at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Darrell joined the Missouri Bar Association in the Fall of 1967.
Darrell was united in marriage with Yolanda Kay Davis on August 15, 1965.
In late 1967, Darrell entered the United States Army and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1970. He and Yolanda then moved to Lebanon to establish their home and a law office, where Darrell would practice for many years. He served as Prosecuting Attorney for Laclede County from 1971 to 1976, prior to focusing on private practice. He spent evenings teaching business law for Drury University. He helped established and worked for Legal Aid in Missouri, he was the attorney for the city of St. Robert, from 1972 to 1984, was a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys and a member of Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys. Darrell was recognized by the Laclede County Bar Association for 46 years of membership. He was a Senior Counselor, Missouri Bar Foundation Fellow, and a 50 year Missouri Bar Association member.
Darrell was very involved in the Lebanon community, a reflection of his hometown heart.
Those surviving include his wife, Yolanda, of the home, his son, Scott of California, his daughter Debra and her husband Sean McGruder of Lebanon, his brother, David Deputy of Branson, his mother, Hazel of Lebanon, his grandchildren, Olivia and Conor McGruder of Lebanon.
Family and friends may visit Shadel's Colonial Chapel for viewing of photos and sharing of memories. A private family funeral will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Darrell's family is requesting donations to the Darrell Deputy Memorial at First State Community Bank or the Lebanon Class of 1960 at Lebanon Area Foundation.
Send condolences to P.O. Box 1391, Lebanon, MO 65536 or sign guestbook at www.shadelscolonialchapel.com
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019