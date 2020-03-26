|
Darrelyn (Darrie) Diamond
Darrelyn (Darrie) Diamond was born in DeSmet South Dakota December 6, 1945 and died March 23 in her home from effects of Alzheimer's disease. Darrie married her college sweetheart, Arlen, in 1966. After living in South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and Iowa, Arlen and Darrie settled in Springfield in 1978. She loved living in Springfield and seeing the Ozarks mist early in the morning.
While at the University of Iowa, Arlen and Darrie's three year old son Tony was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. They received comfort and support from a newly formed support group, Make Today Count, and after Tony's death in 1980 started the Springfield chapter of Make Today Count along with Bill and June Holman. Darrie led the support group for ten years, helping hundreds of people cope with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Eventually Springfield Make Today Count became a service of the O'Reilly Cancer Center.
Darrie was a natural teacher. She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a degree in Art Education and taught at Fountain-Ft Carson high school in Fountain Colorado. Darrie was an accomplished artist and crafter who enjoyed nothing more than spending the day creating painted gourds, greeting cards, stitched and embroidered fabrics, baby clothes, and listing her creations on eBay. She loved to give themed parties, for which she decorated, cooked, and baked. She loved animals, decorating the house, shopping, and she was fearless when it came to remodeling projects, handling a reciprocating saw or a nail gun with ease.
Darrie was preceded in death by her parents Darrel and Bernice (Philbrick) Freeman and one son, Tony. She is survived by her husband Arlen Diamond, son Jevne (Deanna) Diamond, granddaughter Gabrielle and grandson Quentin, brothers Dallas Freeman and Dan (Cheryl) Freeman, and an extended family of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Special thanks to Christina and the other caregivers who have taken care of Darrie, and to Phoenix Hospice for their support.
Darrie was cremated and her ashes will be placed in a family plot at the Meckling Lutheran Cemetery in South Dakota. A celebration of Darrie's life will be held with family and friends at a future date.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020