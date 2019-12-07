Services
Butler Funeral Home - Bolivar
407 E. Broadway
Bolivar, MO 65613
1-417-326-5233
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home - Bolivar
407 E. Broadway
Bolivar, MO 65613
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Mabee Chapel on the Southwest Baptist University Campus
Bolivar, MO - Bolivar's First Citizen and longtime businessman Darrol Cribbs, 79, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri.

Cribbs was a former partner in Bolivar Insulation, as well as a founding member of Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club. For many years, he worked as a referee for High School basketball games in Missouri.

Darrol devoted much of his life to making Bolivar a better place. From a simple smile and handshake to anonymous donations of Thanksgiving turkeys, Darrol gave of himself to let others know they were cared for. Darrol's kindness and compassion spread far beyond the Bolivar community, touching lives across the state, the country, and the world. All who knew him were blessed and have lost a dear friend.

Visitation for Darrol Cribbs will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4- 7 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, Missouri. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Mabee Chapel on the Southwest Baptist University Campus. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Darrol's honor to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center or the Citizens Memorial Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Lab.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
