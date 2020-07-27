1/1
Dave Watts
Dave Watts

Springfield - Lifelong resident of Springfield Missouri, Dave departed his life on this earth July 24th, 2020, in Stockton Missouri.

Dave was a graduate of Glendale High School, class of 1976. Extremely articulate, he excelled in academics, Jazz Band, and tennis. Post-graduation, Dave attended Southwest Missouri State University, and went into sales at Glenstone Block Company. Dave then went on to head a successful home care agency.

Well known in music circles, Dave played with several local and regional bands. He played with The Garbonzos, N2 Deep and Stir Fry, to name a few. Dave was proficient on multiple instruments, a vocalist, writer, and sound engineer. A very talented man.

Dave had a genuine fondness for the outdoors, animals, and nature. Whether it was camping, hiking, or spending Sundays fishing with his son Ben, Dave enjoyed every minute.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Victor & Norma Watts, and his beloved dog Gracie.

Dave is survived by his children, Ben & Mai Watts, Jennifer & Justin York, and his grandchildren, Makayla & Kelsey Watts, Joshua Martin, Baylor & Bently York, all of whom he was extremely proud. He is also survived by his precious dog, Jackson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 AM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery.

Dave, we were all blessed to have had you in our lives. Thanks, Dave, for being you! May your soul be in peace.

Rock on, Dave.




Published in News-Leader from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
