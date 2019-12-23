|
David Anderson
Springfield - David Anderson, age 37, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO, Thursday, December 19, 2019 David was born on July 30, 1982, in Springfield, MO. David graduated from Central High School in 2003. After graduating high school, he attended Adult Tender Care where he enjoyed daily activities, such as coloring, watching movies, water gun fights in the summer, decorating pumpkins in the fall, having Santa visit in the winter, and planting flowers in the spring.
In addition to his time at Adult Tender Care, David has made several life long friends that he loved and appreciated dearly.
Survivors include his father, Mike Anderson of Springfield, MO; sister, Michelle Anderson (Cody) of Springfield, Mo; brother, Nick Anderson (Hayley) of Nixa, MO. Also surviving are two nieces, several cousins, and aunts and uncles.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Anderson, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
David enjoyed many characters from his favorite shows and movies. David's favorite characters were Power Rangers, Scooby-Doo, Shrek, Jaws, Spider Man, Jurassic Park, and Ninja Turtles. He loved playing with his cars and swords.
David enjoyed playing games on his tablet. He often played the games, Fruit Ninja and Bubble Shooter. He also enjoyed a good bike ride when he was younger.
David loved a good party. Whether it was a family birthday party or Christmas get together. He spent a lot of time with family. You know he remembered who you were when he would come up and give a big hug with the greeting, "Friend!" or called you the wrong name on purpose.
Funeral services for David will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 10:00 am. Burial will be at 3:00 pm, Thursday, at Martin Family Cemetery, Dora, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019