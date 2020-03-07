|
David Andrew "Andy" Collins
Springfield - David Andrew "Andy" Collins, age 58, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2020 at Wilson's Creek Nursing Home. He is the son of retired Evangel University professors Dr. Turner Collins and Dr. Pansy Collins. Andy was a practicing attorney in Springfield from 1996 until 2010 when he suffered a debilitating stroke that ended his career.
Andy was born in Nacogdoches, TX on December 21, 1961, and spent his early years in Texas before the family moved to Milwaukee, WI where his father attended the University of Wisconsin. The family moved to Springfield in 1971, when his father was appointed to the faculty of Evangel University. Andy attended Bingham Elementary School, Hickory Hills Junior High and Glendale High School, graduating in 1979. He worked as a machinist and chef before returning to college. He graduated with honors from Evangel University in 1993, then attended Law School at Ohio Northern University, graduating with honors in 1996. After passing the bar, he joined McDonald and Associates of Springfield and worked there for several years. Later he chose to work independently until his health failed. Andy had many interests. He was an active outdoorsman and environmentalist and loved fishing. He planned many fishing excursions with his friends. He played harmonica and was a member of the Blues Society and was very involved in the annual Blues Festival. He loved to cook and to share food with others, and especially enjoyed Thai cuisine. He was known for his commanding presence, his storytelling skills, his steel-trap mind for historical information, and his booming, infectious laugh.
He is survived by his parents, one brother Turner Collins, Jr. of Springfield, and one sister Sarah Burtner (Garrett) of Anchorage, AK, three nephews, and numerous cousins. Visitation and Memorial service will be at Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, Tuesday Evening, March 10. Visitation from 5:30 to 6:30; memorial service to begin at 6:45.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following scholarships at Evangel University; Bessye Hillin Education Scholarship, Dr. Pansy Collins English Scholarship, or Dr. Turner Collins Science Education Scholarship.
