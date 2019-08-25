|
David "Keith" Brannan III
Springfield - Sept. 4, 1960 - Aug. 19, 2019
Keith Brannan departed this life on August 19, 2019 at 58 years of age. Keith was born on September 4, 1960 in Houston, Texas, the son of David and Shirley Brannan. Keith is survived by his loved younger brother, Collin Brannan and his family. He was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as both maternal and paternal grandparents. Keith had a strong sense of love for the family that preceded him in death and was forever grateful for all the memories and knowledge they blessed his life with. Keith and his lifelong love and friend Tammy were united in marriage 31 years ago. They have two much loved children: David and Keely, and three grandchildren: Rhelyssis, Delayuh, and Seeley. Much of Keith's life was spent imparting knowledge to his children; whether trivia, plumbing, electrical, or fixing cars. Keith especially loved and treasured Tammy's family: Leroy, Shirley, Karen, and Tommy. They shared many family vacations and had an unbreakable bond.
Keith was a lifelong engineer, thinker, and problem solver who had a unique sense of humor that brought joy to the lives of those who knew him. He loved God and was an ardent follower of Jesus Christ's infinite sacrifice and love for humanity. Keith was a friend to all. He loved experiencing nature, animal husbandry, and spent his life pursuing countless hobbies and interests. A lifelong optimist, he was an inventor at heart, always seeking to make the world a more enjoyable place. An endlessly forgiving nature, loving demeanor, and quest for all things mechanical were Keith's most defining qualities.
A private ceremony will be held with friends and family. In honor of Keith's kind and gentle spirit, please help someone you know who is in need as he often did. Pay it forward
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019