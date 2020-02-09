|
|
David E. Lutz
Nixa - David E. Lutz, age 72 of Nixa, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born March 31, 1947 in Springfield, the son of Woodrow Wilson and Mary Ruth (Cox) Lutz.
On April 5, 1968 David was united in marriage to Donna Sikes.
David owned a trucking company in Springfield, enjoyed going on vacations with his family; and having Sunday brunch with friends and family.
Survivors include: his wife, Donna Lutz; two daughters, Davena Lutz and Stephanie Somers (and husband Robert,) three grandchildren, Donna Steinmetz, Aurora Haile, Zacaria Haile and David "Ryan" Lutz.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Pastor Jess Roberds officiating. Per David's wishes, no public services will be held.
The family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Golden Harvest Church, 4327 W Chestnut Expressway, Springfield. Flowers may be sent to Adams Funeral Home, 109 N. Truman Blvd., Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020