David Edward Neely
Springfield - David Edward Neely, died Feb. 13, 2019, in Houston, Texas. He was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of James and Harriet Blair Neely.
He grew up in Springfield, playing Kiwanis baseball and becoming an Eagle scout. He graduated from Greenwood High School where he played football and was involved in a variety of musical activities. He received an engineering degree from the University of Missouri—Rolla. He then moved to Houston, Texas, and worked for Johnson Controls, providing HVAC systems to schools and other institutions.
David had a lifelong interest in music, playing guitar and bass. He began playing folk music with a group in high school, then was one of the original members of the Jaguars which became the Lavender Hill Mob. He continued playing with many musicians in Houston.
David also loved Studebakers, owning several including the family's original 1950 bullet-nose Champion.
"I've had a good life. I had a great upbringing, got to play in a rock band, and travel overseas."
David was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his wife, Nancy, his mother, his brother Jack (Sharol), sister Ann (John) Collard, nieces, nephews, great-niece, and great-nephews.
Visitation and services are planned for Friday through Greenlawn East.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019