David Henry Kershaw
Springfield - DAVID H. KERSHAW
Now Young Again!
I was born 8-16-37 in Chicago, IL to parents, Forrest and Marie Kershaw who are now with the Lord. My brother John F. Kershaw also left this life on August 21, 2019. My childhood innocence gradually turned to teenage rebellion against my parents and against God. However, at the age of 22 years I experienced a change. As I began reading through the New Testament portion of the Bible, I felt guilt. I prayed, "God, I have made a mess of my life; show me what You want me to do, and I will do it!". Suddenly, there was peace. My will was surrendered to His will. I experienced life as a new beginning and it started with Jesus in control.
After graduation from college at Pittsburg State in Kansas, I married Sylvia Conrow of Joplin, MO on August 12, 1961 and started my working career as an Insurance Adjuster. Sylvia was a loving, faithful wife and mother of our three wonderful children: Jane Trokey (Matthew) of Galena, MO, Laura Gulledge (Douglas) of Eureka, MO, and Mark Kershaw (Karen) of Nixa, MO. From these unions came eight special grandchildren and six great grandchildren. On February 4, 2000, Sylvia's name was called and she saw Jesus and her youth and health were restored.
I was blessed with a second remarkable woman in my life to love. I married Catherine (Bryan) Curran on June 2, 2001 and at that time gained another daughter, Andrea Downing and another granddaughter.
With these family members, I also leave behind nieces and nephews to include the three children of my brother John Kershaw of Springfield, IL, Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN.
On April 16, 2020, Jesus call my name and that is when I became young again as I went to live with Him for eternity.
My senses of smell and sight will have departed with me, so no flowers are required or necessary. However, you may choose instead to bless someone in need with a gift given in Jesus' name.
Due to current regulations in place that restrict large gatherings for health reasons, friends will be received Saturday, April 25, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. However, the family plans to celebrate David's life at a future date at which time we welcome family and friends to share their memories and thoughts and celebrate his life and home going.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020