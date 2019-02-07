|
David Joseph Edwards
Springfield - David Joseph Edwards was born in Springfield, Missouri to his parents, Bobby Joe Edwards and Eloa Ann Radford Edwards May 29, 1973 and passed away on February 1, 2019. His mother preceded him in death. He is survived by his father Bobby and Mary Miller Edwards of Springfield, and a host of friends.
David accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age and was Baptised into the Baptist Church. David obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts with Troop 16 in 1988. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1991. As a freshman at Glendale, he was in a double quartet that went to State.
David was a life-long Kansas City Chief fan. His enthusiasm for the Chiefs never wavered. Every year he knew that "this could be the year the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl, but later in the season the realization came that maybe it would be a later year."
David battled addiction for the last 30 years of his life. He was a kind man, who never met a stranger, and was always willing to share whatever he had.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to .
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019