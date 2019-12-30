|
|
David Keith Stewart
Springfield, MO - David Keith Stewart peacefully passed from this life on December 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a brave battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Dave was born on October 17, 1953 on an Army base in Frankfurt, Germany to Lt. Col. Keith Stewart and Joan (Whittenburg) Stewart. After Germany, the family lived for a time in Chitose, Japan before settling in Annandale, Virginia where Lt. Col. Stewart worked for the National Security Agency until his sudden passing in 1966.
Dave was a very bright light, and he naturally drew people to him. He had a very big personality and a big, loud voice to go along with it. His wit and humor were unmatched, and he leaves a legacy of happiness and laughter. He will be greatly missed by many people but will remain in our hearts and minds always.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Jane; his mother and father, Keith and Joan; his brother, Jeb; and numerous friends who like himself, were gone too soon.
Dave is survived by his two children, daughter, Kelley Bolton; son Ryan Stewart and his wife Ashley; four grandchildren, Max, Mackenzie, Ben, and Gavin; two nephews, Matt and Chip Stewart; and a massive host of friends who meant so much to him over the years.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 4th at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home (1947 E. Seminole) beginning at 4pm. A "happy hour" reception will follow at the Elks Lodge located at 2223 E. Bennett Street. Dave would want everyone to be comfortable and casual so anyone in a suit could be turned away at the door. Come ready to laugh and tell stories and to celebrate a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Dave's name to the James River Basin Partnership by going to jamesriverbasin.com.
Rest well weary soldier.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020