David Keith Stout
Springfield - Surrounded by family, David Keith Stout, 76, died April 22, 2019 from complications resulting from Alzheimer's Disease.
Born in Strong City, KS, he was raised on a farm where he learned the value of hard work, family tradition and protecting those you love. This showed in his relationships with his surviving siblings, Carol Redd (Tom), Kathleen Fullerton (Marshall), Donald Stout (Sharon), Jerry Stout (Jennifer), and Micki Stout (Lauri).
He shared his love of travel, country music, and antiquing with his wife, Sue Stout. Known for his good wit and kindness, David had an abundance of friends, many of whom he met working as a pharmaceutical representative and as "The Bread Man." Walking into a room, David could capture everyone's attention, with half of the room laughing, and the other half rolling their eyes, as his story had somehow enhanced from the time previously shared.
He was a great story teller, to which his nieces and nephews can attest, as they heard the same story over….and over…. and over again. David took great pride in nephews Keith Petracek, Steve Petracek (Kim), Don Stout (Cori), and Chad Hood; nieces Sheryl Petracek and Michelle Wolford (Kris); and great nieces and nephews, Samantha, Allie, Zach, Landon, Ethan and Wyatt.
Those that knew David, know that his parents Keith Hanson and Mary Elizabeth (Spurlock) Stout, as well as previous wife, Judy Stout (Helton) have welcomed him into Heaven with open arms.
Alzheimer's disease has taken a man who was loved by so many, way too soon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to , Greater Springfield Chapter or the .
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home will be holding services Friday April 26, at 2:00 pm, with graveside services to follow.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019