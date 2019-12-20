|
David L Medley
Kimberling City - David L Medley, Major USAF, Retired, Kimberling City, MO, son of Ivyl E and Anna (Edel) Medley, was born on September 15, 1930 in Springfield, MO, and departed this life on December 18, 2019, at the age of 89.
Dave retired as a Major in the United States Air Force and had lived in the area for the past twenty-eight years coming from Strafford, MO. He was a member of the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Temple, Gate of the Temple Masonic Lodge, and the and the Elks. Dave volunteered significant time the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, enjoyed the Tri-Lakes RC Flying Club, and found his church home at the United Methodist Church, in Kimberling City, MO.
Dave was a USAF fighter pilot for twenty-six years, flying hundreds of missions over Korea, and Vietnam where he was awarded his Bronze star and distinguished flying cross.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivyl and Anna Medley.
Survivors include: his wife, Valerie L Medley of Kimberling City, MO; son, David L Medley Jr and partner, Machelle West, of Golden, CO; two daughters, Katherine (Kathy) A Medley and partner, Dale Wilson of Selkirk, Manitoba, Canada and Karen L Eastwood and her husband, Phil of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; five grandchildren, Tyler Gardiner, Christopher Menzies and Wife, Chantelle, Corey Menzies and fiancé, Martina Nova, Connor Medley and Kyle Medley; three great grandchildren, Chase Gardiner, Leo Menzies and Zé Menzies and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in the United Methodist Church, Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Louie Lowe and Gail Compton officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019