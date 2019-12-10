|
|
David Lee Craft
Battlefield - David Lee Craft, 80 years of age, passed away on December 9, 2019, in Mt. Vernon, MO, at the Missouri Veterans Home. He was born on December 7, 1939, in Brookfield, MO, to Minnie Vila (Grant) and Charles David Craft. David was united in marriage to Ellen (Gunter) with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2013.
He attended high school in Brookfield, MO. David proudly served his country both in the United States Air Force and the United Stated Army. He worked with the Missouri Veterans Commission prior to working and retiring as a field examiner with the federal government overseeing and securing funds for veterans' services. David enjoyed genealogy and watching the History Channel, and for many years umpired baseball and softball. He was a member of Battlefield First Baptist Church in Battlefield, MO.
David is survived by his children: Robert (Marla) Craft, David (Joan) Craft, and Michael Craft; grandchildren: Brandon Hammett, Destiny Puffpaff, Calista Craft, Jon Budow, and Erin Gasenheimer; and one brother: Charles "Chuck" Craft. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Ellen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:30 AM at Battlefield First Baptist Church, Battlefield, MO, with Pastor Ray Smith officiating. After the funeral, David will be escorted by the Patriot Guard to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO, where he will receive full military honors at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's memory are suggested to Fisher House or Operation Homefront.
Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019