David Lynn Reeves
Springfield - David Reeves, 45, of Springfield, MO, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Cox South Hospital. He was born August 11, 1975, in Springfield, MO, the son of Darius "Lynn" and Judy Ann (March) Reeves.
David was employed with Lew's Fishing as a receiving manager. He loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Heather Marie (Van Hoose) Reeves of the home; two sons, Dakota and Tyler Reeves of the home; his parents Darius "Lynn" and Judy Ann Reeves; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Deborah Van Hoose; a brother, Jeffery Reeves of Nixa, MO, and many friends. Visitation will be held at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 12 noon until services at 1:00 p.m.
The family recommends that everyone know their family history, checkup at an early age, even if there are no symptoms. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
.