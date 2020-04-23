Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Reynolds Chapel Cemetery
Dallas County, MO
David Lynn Welker


1953 - 2020
David Lynn Welker Obituary
David Lynn Welker

Springfield - David Lynn Welker 66, Springfield, MO. passed away April 22, 2020. He was born August 11, 1953, in Buffalo, MO. to Lawrence and Virginia (Norman) Welker. David was retired from the Sweetheart Cup Company. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, and he loved collecting all things baseball. David also loved his dog Phoebe. David grew up in Springfield, and made countless friends in his life. He had a kind , giving heart, and would do anything to help his friends and family.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter: Jessica Boord, his son: Andrew Welker, two grandchildren: Zoe and Kyler Boord, a sister: Linda Morris and her husband, Johnny, his aunt: Ida Mae Swanigan, and his nephew, Matthew Morris.

Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Reynolds Chapel Cemetery, in Dallas County, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
