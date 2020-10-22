1/1
David Ray Angus
1939 - 2020
David Ray Angus

Billings - David Ray Angus, of Billings, Missouri, passed away on October 19th, 2020, at the age of 81 years old. After months of battling with his health, he died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Rosie by his side. David was born on October 8th, 1939 to Howard and Fern Angus. He is proceeded in death by his loving parents and his brother, Jerry. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou McCutchan, wife of 60 years Rosa Lee Angus, son Jamie Angus, daughter Julie McNamee, grandchildren Darichelle Angus, Brandon Angus, Shane Angus, McKenzie McNamee, Madison McNamee, and six great grandchildren. David loved spending time with his family, listening to Bluegrass music, going for long drives, and getting outside to go fishing and hunting. He will be greatly missed by his family, but his contagious laughter, gentle soul, and unwavering spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those he left behind. In light of current circumstances there will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Judes Foundation would be greatly appreciated.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
