David Russell Bowen
Rogersville - David Russell Bowen, of Rogersville, Missouri, died at home, peacefully in his sleep on November 2, 2020, likely from cardiac arrest. He was 63 years old. His sudden absence leaves a host of family and friends in shock and sorrow. Dave had so many interests and talents it seems impossible to sum up his life in an obituary and just plain wrong to be writing one. But here goes:
David was born on March 2, 1957 in Valparaiso, Indiana. He was the second of four boys born to Arthur Carl "Buck" Bowen and Donice Jewell (Bivens) Bowen. He grew up in Mabelvale, Arkansas. He cherished memories of his formative years such as summers on his grandparents farm near Quitman, Arkansas, hunting with his Dad and lifelong friends Mark and Mike, his mother's homemade chocolate birthday cakes, fixing broken down motorcycles and cars, playing with cousins, baking bread with his grandma and aunts, campouts with the Boy Scouts, listening to Uncle Ralph's stories, and playing baseball. He was a reader from an early age. Reading books brought David much joy his entire life. He loved his parents and three brothers fiercely.
Dave earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America in 1972. He graduated from John L. McClellan High School in Little Rock in 1975. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas in 1980, majoring in Theatre and Fine Arts. He earned a Secondary Education Teaching Certificate (English, Communications, Speech and Theatre) in 1986 from Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. He taught electronic media courses at Southwest Missouri State University from 1986 - 1997. In 2010 he obtained the certification he said was the hardest he ever worked for: Licensed United States Coast Guard Captain with an Assistances Towing Endorsement. He was very proud to be Captain Dave!
From 1977-1986 Dave (also known by his initials as DRB) enjoyed working as an actor/writer at Silver Dollar City and The Shepherd of the Hills Theater in Branson, Missouri. Friends he made there remained important to him throughout his life. It was during these years he enjoyed learning skills of blacksmithing, pewter- and coppersmithing, and hand thrown pottery making.
David married Judy Domeny in 1987. They built a home near Rogersville, Missouri where Dave planted apple trees, enjoyed watching birds (especially hummingbirds, scissor-tailed flycatchers, cardinals, and mockingbirds), threw balls to border collie dogs Speck and Brynn, enjoyed photography, maintained an aquarium, gardened, worked on restoring his old 1967 Chevy truck, fixed tractors and lawn mowers and cars—he was an excellent mechanic and had plenty of opportunity to practice his skills!--played guitar now and then, read books and more books, wrote poems and stories, listened to music of all kinds, and amassed a rather large collection of weird t-shirts he loved to wear. He enjoyed playing golf and was good at it. David was renowned for his excellent cooking. He smoked meat of all kinds, made the best chicken noodle soup and homemade pizza, won blue ribbons with his salsa and was quite famous for his apple pies. He didn't need recipes—he could take a few ingredients and magically whip them into incredible meals. Recently he greatly enjoyed teaching his nieces, Jami and Chelsea, cooking and woodworking skills.
For 34 years (1986 until his death) David was employed at Springfield, Missouri television station KOLR TV-10 (CBS) and Fox 27 TV. As Creative Services Director, he developed promotional and advertising campaigns, wrote copy for and recorded voice overs for commercials, edited, directed, oversaw employees, was responsible as station liaison to other media and public interests, was directly responsible for station news and image campaigns, thought on his feet when equipment broke down, played Santa Claus for the children of the KOLR employees, and carried out a million other responsibilities. Dave won a multitude of awards for his writings and productions at the station. He was a dedicated and hard working employee. His friendship and knowledge of all things television will be greatly missed there.
David was so very intelligent. His breadth of knowledge of things major and trivial, past and present was amazing. His memory was incredible. He could remember all the way back to being a child in his crib—he really could! He could talk knowledgeably about most any subject and patiently break it down so anyone could understand it. He had a great sense of humor and was the source of much laughter and joy. Unfortunately Dave dealt with a lot of pain in his life resulting in surgeries on hips, shoulders, ankle and more. Despite decades of pain, he persevered, working hard, loving life, creatively and beautifully writing, giving of himself to others. In so many ways he is an example for the rest of us to follow.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Judy Domeny Bowen of Rogersville, Missouri, brothers Arthur Paul Bowen (Melissa), John Vincent Bowen (Michelle) of Little Rock, Arkansas and Robert Lane Bowen (Shirley) of Conway, Arkansas. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and countless friends.
Per his wishes, David was cremated. His ashes will be interred at Pearson Cemetery in Pearson, Arkansas. Due to the pandemic, gatherings to celebrate Dave's life are not scheduled as of this writing. However, there will be memorial services in both Little Rock, AR, and Springfield or Branson, MO, at later dates. Memorial donations may be made to the Pearson Cemetery (checks made out to Pearson Cemetery Committee and mailed to Joe Southerland,1474 Pleasant Springs Road West, Quitman, AR 72131) or a charity of your choice
.
David Russell Bowen, a.k.a. Brother Dave, a.k.a. DRB, a.k.a. Uncle Dave—you are very loved, you are very missed. Your positive influence lives on in your family and friends. We are so grateful to have known you and will carry you in our hearts forever.