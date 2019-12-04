|
|
David William Felske
Springfield - David William Felske was born on October 18, 1937 in Rock Island, IL to Clarence B. Felske and Sarah W. Fisher Felske. He went to his heavenly home on December 2, 2019 after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's.
He graduated from Keokuk, IA High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Western IL University, a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of the State of New York, a Master of Science Degree from the National Louis University and a Doctorate Degree from the University of Metaphysics in Sedona, AZ.
Education was very important to him and he encouraged and mentored many in his path to pursue their education as well.
He worked in the banking industry and retired from Mercantile Bank (now U.S. Bank) in 1999 after many years of service there. He was passionate about his work and loved what he did.
He was involved with the ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) program for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha R. Ekstrom Felske; 2 daughters, Shelley R. Shaw of Atlanta, GA and Sherry R. Keith (Tim) of St. Jacob, IL; 2 sons, Daniel D. Felske (Heather) of Springfield and Douglas D. Felske of Ozark; 5 grandchildren, Amanda D. Wycoff (Travis) of Springfield, Samantha M. Felske of Nixa, Brandon D. Felske of Springfield, Connor D. Keith and Makenna C. Keith of St. Jacob, IL and great-grandchildren Evaline, Temperance and Amelia Wycoff of Springfield and Deuce Rodriguez of Nixa.
We are very appreciative of Hospice Compassus for the loving care and support given to David.
For the last several months of David's life he resided at the Baptist Home Nursing Facility in Ozark, MO, a wonderful facility with wonderful and caring administration and staff. We are requesting any donations to be made to the benevolent fund at the home. Your donation will assist residents who need financial help for their stay there. It will be greatly appreciated.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with Todd Forman officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019