Davy Hale
1930 - 2020
Davy Hale

Rogersville - Davy Lee Hale was born March 21, 1930 and passed away October 21, 2020. Davy was 90 years of age. Beloved son of Rassa Hale and Linda Hale and brother of Ray Hale (all deceased).

Davy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara; his two sons, Greg and his wife Leigh, Johnny and his wife Lisa; and four grandchildren, Brandon, Whitney, Logan and Mason.

Davy was born, raised and lived in the Rogersville community his entire life. He served in the Korean war and was active in the Masonic Lodge and Abou Ben Adhem Shrine. Davy will be mostly remembered in the community from owning a service station for many years - Hales Conoco.

The many family members and friends will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held at 10 am, Saturday, October 24, with the memorial service immediately following at 11 am, in the Harmony Baptist Church, 5105 S State hwy 125, Rogersville, Mo 65742.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harmony Baptist Church at the above address or online at https://www.hbcrogersville.com






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Harmony Baptist Church
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Harmony Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services, LLC
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
