Dean Edward Morgan
Springfield - Dean Edward Morgan, of Springfield, passed away on September 22, 2019.
Dean was born August 15, 1930, to Muriel (Watson) Morgan and Perry Morgan near Houston, Missouri. He was a 1948 graduate of Cabool High School.
Upon graduation, Dean served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Following honorable discharge, he received a bachelor's degree from Southwest Missouri State College (now MSU). Dean was employed with the Soil Conservation Service of Missouri U.S. Dept. Agriculture for 30 years.
He was active in various civic organizations, and loved to hunt and fish. Dean was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, and is well-remembered for his devotion to gardening. He was a member of the Master Gardeners association of Springfield.
Dean is survived by his wife of 64 years, Naomi G. "Jackie" Morgan and two sons; Ronald Morgan of Deltona, Florida and J. Scott Morgan (wife Deborah) of Columbia, MO. He is also survived by grandchildren Kyle Morgan (wife Nicole), Justin Morgan (wife Rachel), Matthew Morgan and Bradley Morgan; and two great-grandchildren, Kamden and Andrew. Step-grandchildren are Nate, Drew, and Ellie Rodgers.
Committal service with military honors will be at 3:00 pm Friday, September 27, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church: 922 W. Republic Road, Springfield MO. with memorial services to follow at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dean's memory may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019