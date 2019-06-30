|
|
Dean Richard Compton
Colorado Springs, CO - 1936-2019
Dean Richard Compton, 82, died June 9, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born to Norma Shelton Compton and Troy Aubry Compton on August 24, 1936, in Lampe, MO. Dean attended Springfield Public Schools. His early interest in performing was apparent at Senior High School (now Central). Shortly thereafter, the Air Force took him to France and Germany where his penchant for traveling developed. In Springfield, after the Service, he graduated from SMS (now MO State) and then received an MFA from UCLA.
During his adult life, Dean was an active participant in the Arts as an actor-singer, director, teacher, and production stage manager in New York and Los Angeles. He also produced a clothing line and managed a gallery. While in California, he helped facilitate his second wife's career in television and film. During that period, he began painting and continued until recently. Although several of his paintings were sold, many were given to friends and family in MO, CO,TX, CA, FL, Jamaica, and Nepal.
Dean is survived by his wife, Constance Elmore; his brother, Troy Compton and his wife Marjorie Compton, Springfield, MO; his step-sons Garfield Sinclair and his wife Tracy and Wayne Sinclair and his wife Renee, Jamaica; and several other close relatives.
Dean was admired and loved for his intuitiveness, his creativity, his steadfastness, and, especially, for his marvelous sense of humor. On the day before he died, he smiled and said, "It's been a good ride!"
A small family gathering is planned in Springfield, and another celebration will occur in Colorado Springs later this summer.
