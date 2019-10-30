|
|
Dearld (Beetle) Smith
Springfield - Dearld (Beetle) Smith, 83, of Springfield, passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1936 in Polk County, MO to Wilbert and Wilma (Gilliam) Smith. On September 3, 1966, Dearld and Wanda Sappington were united in marriage. They shared over 53 years together.
Dearld was a 1955 graduate of Central High School. In 1977 Dearld and Wanda opened Beetles Transmission Service Inc. Dearld retired in 1997, but his family still owns and operates the business. Dearld was saved and baptized at a young age at Oakville Church. He enjoyed building old cars, deer hunting at the cabin with the kids, vacationing in Colorado, and old westerns. Dearld also enjoyed watching MSU basketball and watching the Cardinals with Wanda. Above all, Dearld loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Dearld is survived by his wife Wanda of the home; children, Deborah Laschanzky and husband Pep, Bobby Smith and wife Julie, Greg Smith and wife Nikki, Pamela Myers and husband Dave; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Alesia Traiteur and husband Mike, Ginny Tabor; nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other family and many friends.
Dearld was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Smith and Wilma Recknor; mom, Betty Smith; daughter, Cindy Witt; great grandson, Anthony Witt, brother, Carl Mincks; and longtime friend, Jesse Dunkle.
Visitation will be from 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be at 10:00AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Dearld's name to and may be left at the funeral home or at www.wilsongriffin.com
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019