Services
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Billings - Ms. Debbie Lea Garton, age 57, of Billings, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 13, 1961 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Jerry Lee and C. Elaine (Underwood) Garton.

Debbie's life was about her family, and caring for her critters, especially her many horses; and she enjoyed quiet times on her farm, traveling and kayaking.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Debbie is survived by a son, Christopher Garton, her mother, C. Elaine Garton; a brother, Kelly Garton; numerous cousins; and many dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Clever Chapel. Burial will follow the service in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Clever. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, mailed to Cox North Hospital, 1423 N. Jefferson, Springfield, MO 65802. Family and friends may share online condolences at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019
