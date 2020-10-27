Debi SimpsonOzark - Debi Simpson, 64, of Ozark, Missouri passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1956 in Warren, Pennsylvania to Bob and Julie Schmader. In 1964 her family moved to Rockledge, Florida where she spent time developing many lifelong friendships, going to the beach and attending school. She was a natural athlete, with an outgoing personality that was highlighted by her performances on the gymnastics team and cheerleading squads in high school. She graduated from Rockledge High School in 1974 where she met and would later marry her high school sweetheart, Bill. They celebrated their 45 year anniversary in August.She cherished and adored her family and loved being a wife and mother. Debi dedicated her life to caring for and supporting her husband and children, and was intensely focused on raising her sons Andrew, Steven, and Matthew. With a passion for education she volunteered on numerous school committees and community projects, developing a reputation for positive action and achieving results, not only for her children but all children. She helped many parents navigate the educational curriculum and programs which allowed many children to access little known opportunities to achieve academic success.Debi was an intelligent, intuitive, knowledgeable and caring person who made friends easily, while letting them know they were important to her. Friends and acquaintances alike, frequently sought her out for council on many of life's challenges from raising children, educational guidance, relationship advice and insights on accomplishing goals.She courageously battled cancer, choosing to live as normal a life as possible, displaying amazing grace, bravery and strength against this terrible disease, all the while focusing on her family and others, not dwelling on or burdening others with her illness. She leaves behind a loving family and friends who cared for her dearly. We have been so blessed to have her at the center of our lives and our beautiful memories of her remain forever…her smile, her laugh, her beauty, her love of life, and her intense love and dedication to her family.Debi is survived by her husband Bill, sons Andrew (Jelena), Steven and Matthew, her father Bob and sister Bobbi (John).A private mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.