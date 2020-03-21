|
|
Deborah (Debbie) Flynn Selsor
Deborah (Debbie) Flynn Selsor was born March 18th, 1953 in Springfield, Missouri to Vandiver Grant Flynn & Patricia (Dean) Webb. She was the second of 4 children born of this marriage. Rebecca Flynn preceded her with Carol (Flynn) Dameron & Kevin Flynn following. She graduated from Glendale High School, class of 1971. Debbie married her high school sweetheart, James Langford, on December 19th, 1970 to which her 1st son was born, Shawn Langford Selsor, on November 28th, 1971. Due to a tragic work accident, Jim passed shortly thereafter on March 13th, 1972. This was the beginning of an incredible story of strength and perseverance that would last her entire life. This journey was marked by extremes of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but throughout was the undying beauty and poise that she exuded and possessed. She was united in marriage to Douglas Victor Selsor on October 18th, 1974. He loved her from the day he first saw her until he kissed her goodbye for the last time almost 46 years later. Shawn became Doug's first son when he was adopted by Doug the following year. On April 1st, 1978 their second child was welcomed into the family, Travis Ryan Selsor. From this point forward, it was all about her boys. From school programs, to soccer practices, leagues and tournaments, to family functions, and work events; she was the consummate planner and organizer. She had the strength of a thousand nations yet the gentleness of a summer breeze. She was our daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, & sister-in-law. But most importantly, she was our friend that was there no matter what life threw at us. In May of 2007, Debbie was faced with the hardest challenge of her life, Pulmonary Fibrosis. She met this disease with ferocious tenacity that resulted in a double lung transplant on October 10th, 2012. Her re-birthday. She was forever grateful for the sacrifice that had to be made for her to receive the gift of life. It was her goal to educate all that she met how the young man that, through the tragedy of losing his life, was able to ensure she was here for her friends and family. Our most sincere, heartfelt gratitude goes out to the young man's family at this time as well. Meeting all of you was what she considered to be one of the most fulfilling experiences of her life. You welcomed her like family and, I assure you, we feel the same.
Debbie passed on March 16th, 2020 due to heart complications derived from the transplant recovery process. She was preceded in death by her father Vandiver Grant Flynn. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Doug; 2 children & their spouses: Shawn & Susan Selsor, Travis & Aly Selsor; her 8 grandchildren: Devan Selsor, Connor Selsor, Tyler Selsor, Jaxon Selsor, Macen Selsor, Maddox Selsor, Bella Nims, & Baylie Nims; one great-grandchild: Nora Jaymes Selsor; mother, Patricia Webb; three siblings: Rebecca Flynn, Carol Dameron, & Kevin Flynn; 3 nieces: Sarah Dameron, Ashley Dameron, & Piper Flynn; one nephew: Adam Martin; and a multitude of friends too numerous and special to name in this limited space.
Her family was always the number one priority. Her level of selflessness & compassion is one that belongs in the superhero's hall of fame. We may have lost her in this humanly realm, but Heaven just gained it's best angel yet. Fly high and may your skies be forever cloud-free.
Due to the current health crisis, internment plans, as well as a celebration of life, for family and all of her great friends will be delayed and details will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in her name to https://www.gofundme.com/f/deborah-flynn-selsor-memorial-fund for a memorial bench to be placed in one of her favorite places, the Nathaniel-Greene stroll garden.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020