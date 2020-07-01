1/
Deborah Irwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Irwin

Deborah Irwin was born on September 8, 1931 in Cavalier, ND to Alex and Hilda Selness. She graduated from Rugby High School in SD, then attended college at Central Bible Institute where she met her husband, David Irwin. Debbie & David were married for 32 years, until his untimely death. After a long bout with Alzheimer's disease, Deborah went home to be with Jesus on March 12, 2020.

Debbie is survived by her oldest son Paul and his wife Colleen, and her youngest son Dan and his wife Suzi; she is rejoicing now with her husband David, and her two other sons, Alan and Philip. She is also survived by six grandchildren:

Justin, Brandon, Christine, Kent, Samantha, & Sydney: and by three great grandchildren: Raka, Razi and Zakai.

There will be a graveside committal at Hazelwood Cemetery July 6th at 11:00am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved