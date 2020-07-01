Deborah Irwin



Deborah Irwin was born on September 8, 1931 in Cavalier, ND to Alex and Hilda Selness. She graduated from Rugby High School in SD, then attended college at Central Bible Institute where she met her husband, David Irwin. Debbie & David were married for 32 years, until his untimely death. After a long bout with Alzheimer's disease, Deborah went home to be with Jesus on March 12, 2020.



Debbie is survived by her oldest son Paul and his wife Colleen, and her youngest son Dan and his wife Suzi; she is rejoicing now with her husband David, and her two other sons, Alan and Philip. She is also survived by six grandchildren:



Justin, Brandon, Christine, Kent, Samantha, & Sydney: and by three great grandchildren: Raka, Razi and Zakai.



There will be a graveside committal at Hazelwood Cemetery July 6th at 11:00am.









