Brighton - Debra Lyn (Holdren) Barner, age 59, Brighton entered the gates of Heaven Sunday, March 15th, 2020, after a ten month battle with cancer. Deb was born July 27, 1960 in Springfield, to John P. and Myrtle M. Holdren . She was a graduate of Central High School, in Springfield. She met Clay Barner in September of 1984, and they were married June 8, 1985, in Springfield. Deb loved to vacation in Florida, her greatest love was her family, especially spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved her Savior, and was passionate about her faith. Survivors include her loving husband, Clay Barner of the home; two sons, Billy Choate, Springfield; and Matt Barner and wife Stephanie, West Plains, Mo; she was Mamaw to four grandchildren, Ellie Claire, Chloe Jo, Oliver Allan, and Natalie Eliza-Jayne, all of West Plains; her parents, John P. and Myrtle M. Holdren, Springfield; one brother, Rick Holdren, Springfield; several nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested in Deb's name to or GYNCA, 3039 South Fort Ave. Suite A, Springfield, MO 65807. Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020