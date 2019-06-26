Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Dee Conley
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Dee Conley Obituary
Dee Conley

Rogersville - Dewitt C. "Dee" Conley, 83, Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Jordan Creek Nursing and Rehab, Springfield.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Panther Valley Cemetery, north of Rogersville.

Visitation will be held before the service from 10 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019
