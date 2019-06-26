|
Dee Conley
Rogersville - Dewitt C. "Dee" Conley, 83, Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Jordan Creek Nursing and Rehab, Springfield.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Panther Valley Cemetery, north of Rogersville.
Visitation will be held before the service from 10 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
