Della Susan "Susie" Smittle
Springfield - Della Susan Smittle went home to be with the Lord Thursday afternoon May 21, 2020, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
She was born September 16, 1938 near St George, Mo, to Clifford William and Eva Ann Estell Austin.
She attended Coldwater, a one room grade school, and Hartville High School. She graduated from SMSU in Springfield.
On June 6, 1959 she was United in marriage to Norman Smittle.
To this Union were born two daughters, Joyce and Judy.
She was a longtime member of Glenstone Baptist Church and had served several years at the Boys Town of Missouri Home in Springfield through the Springfield School System.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Ervil, two sisters Estelene Broyles and Verna Barcomb.
She is survived by two daughters Judy and her husband Mike Lodwick of Springfield, and Joyce Smith of N.S.W. Australia, six grandchildren Nathan Smith and wife Helena, Matthew Smith and wife Blythe, Austin(Drew) Maples and wife Jess, Nicholas Maples, Jared Lodwick and Nicole Lodwick; two great grand children, Savannah Maples and Logan Maples. She is also survived by two sisters Louella Harlamert Springfield and Betty Ashton, Willard and one brother Bill Austin, Willard. Many nieces and nephews.
Services for Susie will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday May 28, 2020 12:00 to 2:00 prior to the service.
Published in the News-Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020