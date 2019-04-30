|
Delman Gerald Wills
Springfield - 8/12/1936 ~ 4/26/2019
Delman Gerald Wills, 82, of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully in his home Friday evening, April 26th.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents Estel Dale & Mary Dorlas Wills, his wife JoAnne Wills, and his youngest daughter Kimberly Wills.
Leaving behind his family: 2 daughters & their husbands Gene & Robin (Wills) Evans Lake of the Ozarks, MO & Greg & Deena (Wills) Jones Springfield, MO; 4 grandchildren: Chistopher Webster, Johnathan Webster Camdenton, MO, Desiree Jones, and Terril Jones Springfield, MO; 8 great-grandchildren: Lane, Kyle, Cameron, Shelby, Zacharey, Wyatt, Dalton & Ashlynn.
He was also survived by his sister Barbara (Wills) Bullington Springfield, MO
Gerry graduated from Central High School and then served in the U.S. Army.
He was a longtime member of the Masons and Shriners Org. He lived and worked in the Springfield area his entire life being a skilled mechanic and machinist as well as an entrepreneur of several small businesses.
A service will be held @ Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, North National Ave., Springfield, MO 65803.
In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions can be made to C.A.R.E. (animal advocate) on W Sunshine, Springfield, MO or First Baptist Church, 525 5 Ave. Springfield, MO 65806.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019