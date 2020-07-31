Delores Jean (Hammer) StahlSpringfield - Delores Jean (Hammer) Stahl passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the age of 85. She was a life-long resident of Springfield, Missouri, born there December 27, 1934.Delores led a life of many adventures that included working small jobs, raising a family, enjoying the outdoors, and making friends wherever she went. She had an uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with everyone she met. She was a master at playing scrabble, playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, and teasing those she loved. She spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at every opportunity and was usually one step ahead of them with her witty banter. The only thing she never mastered was playing cards and talking at the same time - according to her great-grandsons. She loved animals, especially her grand-dogs Junior and Ura Holliday, Norman Turnbaugh, Moxie Bielicke, Moose Young, and her cardinal birds. She worked hard and loved deeply her whole life.Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Lorena Hammer; one brother, Robert Hammer; her husband, Charles Stahl; a brother-in-law, George Brinkman; and a grandson, John Parrish. She is survived by a sister, JoAnn Brinkman, of Springfield; two daughters, Diana (Frank) Bielicke of Springfield, and Loedda (Steve) Holliday of Clever; three grandchildren, Nicki Turnbaugh of Willard; Ryan (Angela) Young of Springfield, and Kevin Strong of Springfield; three great-grandsons, Riley Young, Brodee Turnbaugh, and Max Parrish; two nephews, Scott Hammer of Springfield, and Joey (Rachel) Schulze of Springfield; one niece, Katrina Schulze of Kansas City; and two great nieces, Bailey (Ryan) Langley, and Layla Schulze.Delores will have a graveside service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.