Deloris Sarah Howard
Nixa, MO. - Deloris Sarah Howard was welcomed into this life on May 2, 1926, to Sylvester and Myrtle Murphy. She was welcomed into Heaven on July 17, 2019 and is walking the streets of gold with her Savior. Deloris was a wonderful mother and homemaker. After her divorce, Deloris raised her two sons as a single mother and made sure they had everything they needed. When her youngest son was in high school, she married John Howard and raised their daughter Anita in a loving home. Deloris was a longtime member of National Heights Baptist Church and cared deeply for all the people there. She participated in the prayer chain for many years. She had an abiding faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Deloris enjoyed reading the daily Bible verse, going out to eat, shopping with her daughter, reading books, and visiting with others. She enjoyed watching Doc Martin, Andy Griffith and Green Acres. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at James River Nursing and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care of Deloris in her final days. She will be greatly missed.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; her siblings Clovis "Jack" (Iva) Murphy, Norma Brockus, and Dudley Murphy.
She is survived by her sons Ron (Jane) Sharick, Darrell (Lynn) Sharick, and daughter Anita (Rodney) Young; grandchildren Patti (Rich) Florczak; Steven (Stephanie) Sharick; Kim Abell and Scott Sharick; great-grandchildren Hunter (Madi) Auvil; Jackson Sharick; Richie , Riley, Riain and Ronni Anne Florczak; Sky and Peyton Abell; great-great-granddaughter Indiana Auvill; sister-in-law Virginia Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Deloris will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with Dr. Vaughn Weatherford officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, beside her husband.
Visitation will be one hour before services from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to National Heights Baptist Church building fund; Care to Learn; mbch.org, or to a . We love you, Mom! Luke 2: 29-31.
Published in the News-Leader on July 21, 2019