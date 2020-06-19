Dennis Amsinger



Marshfield, MO - Dennis Donald Amsinger loving husband and father passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 64.



Dennis was born on January 28, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, to parents Richard and Shirley Amsinger. He helped out at his family's resort business which led to his love of boating and lake life. He was known for his beautiful smile along with his kind and compassionate spirit.



Dennis was a registered Land Surveyor for forty-four years, Webster County Surveyor for thirty-two years, and owned his own business, Amsinger Surveying, for twenty-two years. He was a long time member and a respected officer of the Missouri Association of Professional County Surveyors (M.A.P.C.S) and a highly valued friend to the members who knew him. Dennis contributed to the advancement of the surveying industry. His efforts not only benefit the county in which he served but also help support his fellow county surveyors throughout Missouri.



Dennis is survived by his wife Jana Amsinger; two children and their spouses Nathan and Angie Amsinger and Sarah and Clint Clayton; six grandchildren Auston, Kolton, Kalli, Trystan, Adalyn and Tuff. Beloved siblings, nieces, and nephews. Dennis was a dedicated father and Papa first and foremost. He treasured every moment playing and laughing with them. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



A graveside for Dennis is planned for Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 AM at White Chapel Memorial Gardens located at 5234 W. State Highway EE, Springfield, MO. 65802, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. All are invited to attend.



People wishing to honor Dennis's lifelong commitment to family, friends, and community can make donations to FBO Watoto BOBI Project in honor of Dennis Amsinger at any Multipli Credit Union or mail to Multipli Credit Union at 818 N. Benton, Springfield, MO 65802. Dennis loved and supported Watoto BOBI Projects to help with the development of Uganda. The Watoto children were near and dear to Dennis.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store