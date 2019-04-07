Dennis (Denny) Morris



- - On Tuesday, April 2nd, Dennis (Denny) Morris, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 65.



Dennis was born on August 7th, 1953 in Ash Grove, Mo to Robert and Phyllis Morris. He worked as an electrician for Frisco and Burlington Northern in the early part of his career. Dennis eventually started his own successful embroidery business in 1985 that he owned and operated with his wife until they sold it in 2015 to retire and become full-time cattle farmers. On June 22nd, 1974, Dennis married Sue Biglieni. They raised two sons Chad and Dusty.



In his best moments, Denny always enjoyed joking with friends and family and giving them a hard time, and if you were on the receiving end of his razzing, then you knew that he liked you. He always had a passion for the simplicity of living a rural life and took great pride in building up and developing his family's farm through the years. He was an incredibly hard worker and rarely took time to rest, but if he did, you can almost bet it was because there was a Nascar race on TV, which was a passion of his. Similarly, he also loved restoring old cars. And though he was such a hard worker, over the last several years of his life, Denny slowly became more comfortable with slowing down and learning to appreciate the life that he had built. This change in his approach to life can largely be traced back to when grandchildren came into his life. But his biggest passion of all was taking care of his family and making sure that he had provided for them, which he successfully did.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother Phyllis and daughter-in-law Jill. He is survived by his wife, Sue, his son Dusty and granddaughters Ryleigh and Kelsey, his son Chad (wife Sarah), grandson Maxwell and his sister Paula. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00AM-service time in the Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Ash Grove Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Frist Christian Church, Ash Grove and may be left at the funeral home.