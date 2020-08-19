1/1
Dennis R. Spurlock
1967 - 2020
Dennis R. Spurlock

Walnut Grove - Dennis R. Spurlock, 52 of Walnut Grove, passed on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was the son of Frank Spurlock and Elaine (Pearcey) Harrelson and was born on December 11, 1967 in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.

Dennis lived in the area for almost 40 years. He worked several different jobs, but he preferred farming to all the rest. He also loved to ride his motorcycle, but he adored his granddaughter, Evie the most. Dennis was a Christian and a member of the Willard Masonic Lodge.

Dennis is survived by his children, Darren Spurlock, Kayla Spurlock; granddaughter, Evie; sisters, Christal Brannon and husband Chris, Cindy Burton and husband Larry; stepsisters, Karen Reed, Lynette Dorrance; mother, Elaine Harrelson; stepmother, Sharon Spurlock; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Frank Spurlock; stepfather, Jesse Harrelson; and brother, Frank Spurlock Jr; stepsister, Cheryl Miller.

Masonic services will be 6:00PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. All are welcome to attend. Visitation will immediately follow until 8:00PM. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Dennis's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and may be left at the funeral home.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home - until 8:00 PM
AUG
21
Service
06:00 PM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove
Funeral services provided by
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove
612 N. Washington Ave.
Walnut Grove, MO 65770
(417) 994-2522
