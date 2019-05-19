Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Derrick Dee (Dd) Jarvis

Derrick Dee (Dd) Jarvis Obituary
Derrick Dee (DD) Jarvis

Springfield - Derrick Dee Jarvis (DD), age 53, passed away peacefully in his home May 14, 2019.

A Memorial Visitation will be held May 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Springfield Little Theatre Educational Scholarship Program, 311 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Missouri 65806, in honor of Derrick would be most appreciated.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019
