Derrick Dee (DD) Jarvis
Springfield - Derrick Dee Jarvis (DD), age 53, passed away peacefully in his home May 14, 2019.
A Memorial Visitation will be held May 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Springfield Little Theatre Educational Scholarship Program, 311 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Missouri 65806, in honor of Derrick would be most appreciated.
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019