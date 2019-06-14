|
|
Diana Gayle Russell
Republic - Mrs. Diana Gayle Russell, age 69, of Republic, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Missouri. She was born on May 15, 1950 in Claremore, Oklahoma, the daughter of Earl and Patricia (Squirrel) Williamson.
Diana was united in marriage to Kenneth Russell on January 31, 1969.
She was proud to have been the first female to work in the maintenance department at General Electric, in Springfield. Diana attended the First Baptist Church in Republic. She loved telling jokes, singing, cooking, baking, and watching movies and sports.
She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Andrew Russell; and her father, Earl.
Diana was survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenny; a son, Shawn Russell and wife Diana; a daughter, Amber Russell; four grandchildren, Chelsea Tipton and husband Michael, and Ryleigh, Regan, and Taylor Russell; her mother, Patricia; a sister, Vicky Dale; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with the memorial service to begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. A graveside service will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 14, 2019