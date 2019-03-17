|
- - Diana went home to Heaven on March 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Springfield, MO on July 29, 1961. A graduate of Missouri State University, Diana co-founded the Silver Star Families of America, an organization designed to assist the wounded, ill and injured of our Armed Forces.She was the driving force behind persuading both Houses of Congress to designate May 1st as Silver Star Service Banner Day: a day to honor those who have sacrificed so much for this country. Diana spent many years helping thousands of veterans, mostly without recognition. She was a true patriot and a dedicated Christian. She is survived by her loving life mate Steve Newton; her mother and stepfather, Phyllis and David Bishop; her sister and brother-in-law, Dona and Rex Blacksher; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and LuAnn Creed and many other loving family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post 639, 2660 S, Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO on March 25, 2019 at 2:00.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019