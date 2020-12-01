1/1
Diana Lea House Kilgore Durbin
1947 - 2020
Springfield - Diana L. House Kilgore Durbin, 73, Springfield, MO passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Cox Medical Center. Diana was born Feb. 20, 1947 in Springfield, MO to Clyde Orville and Betty (Tracy) House. She was a lifelong Springfield resident.

Diana was both a talented artist and seamstress. She was a genuinely nice person, never complained nor spoke bad about anyone. She was a homemaker and caretaker for most of her life. Because of her many skills, she worked a variety of jobs and met all kinds of people.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents and great granddaughter, Kinzlea Kilgore. She is survived by her three sons, Jeff (Kelly) Kilgore, Shawnee, KS, Greg (Dawn) Kilgore and Doug (Chelly) Kilgore both of Willard, MO; two brothers, Gary (Oneta) House, Rogersville, MO and Larry House, Springfield, MO; sister, Michelle Todd, Springfield, MO; uncle, Dr. Clifford (Dr. Sandra) House, Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren, Kyle Kilgore, Courtney Cox, Taylor Kilgore, Alexandria Church, Noah Kilgore, Avery Kilgore, and Adilynn Kilgore; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her Pomeranian, Clyde.

Due to the pandemic, the family will not be holding any services at this time.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.






Published in News-Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
