Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
2200 W. Republic Road
Springfield, MO
Diana Lea Rubino


1950 - 2019
Springfield - Diana Lea Rubino, 68, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer at her home with family in Springfield, Missouri. She was born August 25, 1950 in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Anthony Rubino and Donna Rubino Watters.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School as a young girl in Oelwein, and graduated from Orange High School in Waterloo, IA. After she graduated, Diana was a fervently hard worker. She went on to be a receptionist, as she always brought a smile and a whole lot of laughter to anyone she encountered. She never stopped working. She enjoyed working hard, but also made sure to rejoice in life's simplicity, making sure to never take anything too serious. She was a mover and a shaker. She moved from Iowa, Missouri, Florida, California and back to Missouri, where she stayed as close as possible to her family.

She loved so many things; movies, cooking, playing cards, traveling, the sun and the water. And most of all, her family. She is survived by her oldest and only sister, LuAnn Diers, and her brothers, Frank, Rick, Gary, Dino and their families. Surviving in addition to her siblings is her only daughter, Jena Yates and her husband, Joe Yates, including her grandchildren, Brooke, Jasamine and Logan. She is also survived by her long-life companion and father to her only child, Wayne Wilson and her furry friend, Keira Rubino.

Visitation service will be held at Greenlawn North Funeral Home at 3506 N. National Ave, Springfield, MO 65803 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on JUly 15, 2019

The funeral ceremony will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church located at 2200 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO 65807 at 10:00am on July 16, 2019.

"What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us."
Published in the News-Leader on July 14, 2019
