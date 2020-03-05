|
|
Diane Burkett
Lowell, IN - Diane Burkett, 79, of Lowell, IN, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jim, children Julie Tappan, John (Ginger) Scott, James (Nicole) Burkett, grandchildren Nicole (Kevin) Morales, Cheri, Carissa and Carter Burkett, Brett and Breyanna Tappan and great-grandchild Sofia Morales. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ilene Kauffman. Visitation Thursday March 5th from 4-8 at Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Graveside services will take place Monday, March 9 at 12 PM at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.sheetsfuneral.com or www.klingnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020