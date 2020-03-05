Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Rivermonte Memorial Gardens
Springfield, MO
Lowell, IN - Diane Burkett, 79, of Lowell, IN, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jim, children Julie Tappan, John (Ginger) Scott, James (Nicole) Burkett, grandchildren Nicole (Kevin) Morales, Cheri, Carissa and Carter Burkett, Brett and Breyanna Tappan and great-grandchild Sofia Morales. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ilene Kauffman. Visitation Thursday March 5th from 4-8 at Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Graveside services will take place Monday, March 9 at 12 PM at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.sheetsfuneral.com or www.klingnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
