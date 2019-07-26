Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Rock Prairie Cemetery
Dixie Lee Britton

Dixie Lee Britton Obituary
Dixie Lee Britton

Buffalo - Dixie Lee Britton, 81, of Buffalo, MO passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Dixie was a devout Christian and loved her family and friends dearly.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Livey and Irene Cates; two brothers, Livey Gene Cates Jr, Frances James Cates and one infant brother; one sister, Betty June Galbraith; one son, Loyd Livey Britton. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Haskell; two sons, Haskell Britton Jr (Hack), Kurt Britton; one daughter, Shantra Tucker; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; cousin, Jenny Gritzo and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside service will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Rock Prairie Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Friends and family may pay their respects from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday in Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on July 26, 2019
