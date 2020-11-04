1/1
Dixie Lee Rushing
Dixie Lee Rushing

Springfield - Mrs. Dixie Lee Rushing, resident of Springfield, Missouri departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Springfield at the age of 67. Dixie was born in Springfield, Missouri on November 28, 1953, the daughter of Mr. Byron and Mrs. Dorothy Hammers.

Mrs. Rushing was a 1971 graduate of Hillcrest High School. Gary and Mrs. Dixie Rushing were united in marriage on January 21, 1972. Dixie was a loving wife and mother and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Rushing was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Byron Hammers. She was followed in death by her mother, Dorothy Conner.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gary Rushing; two sons, Roman Rushing and wife, Heather, of Greenville, SC and Matt Rushing and wife, Liz, of Ozark, Missouri; a brother, Barney Hammers of Springfield, Missouri; four grandchildren, Lily Rushing, Kennedy Rushing, Reagan Rushing and Emerson Rushing and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri from on Saturday, November, 7, 2020.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
