|
|
Dixie Lue Seitz
Republic - Dixie Lue (Honeycutt) Seitz, 86, of Republic, Missouri, peacefully passed away on August 17, 2019. She was born March 16, 1933 to Coy William Honeycutt and Ethel Emma (Hudson) Honeycutt in Lead Hill, Arkansas.
Dixie married Joe Seitz on October 15, 1988.
Dixie had a love for family, flowers, birds, cats, bluegrass music and old western movies. She often shared stories of dancing, fishing and game days with family. She will always be remembered for her precious smile and heat-felt "I Love You's".
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Cathy Jo Honeycutt; and a brother and sister-in-law, William and Linda Honeycutt.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Lynn High, Billings MO; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Joyce Honeycutt, Blue Springs, MO, and many nephews and nieces.
A visitation for Dixie will be held at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. The burial will follow the service in Wade Chapel Cemetery, Republic. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Wade Chapel Cemetery, Republic, in care of the funeral home. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019