Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wade Chapel Cemetery
Republic, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Seitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lue Seitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Lue Seitz Obituary
Dixie Lue Seitz

Republic - Dixie Lue (Honeycutt) Seitz, 86, of Republic, Missouri, peacefully passed away on August 17, 2019. She was born March 16, 1933 to Coy William Honeycutt and Ethel Emma (Hudson) Honeycutt in Lead Hill, Arkansas.

Dixie married Joe Seitz on October 15, 1988.

Dixie had a love for family, flowers, birds, cats, bluegrass music and old western movies. She often shared stories of dancing, fishing and game days with family. She will always be remembered for her precious smile and heat-felt "I Love You's".

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Cathy Jo Honeycutt; and a brother and sister-in-law, William and Linda Honeycutt.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Lynn High, Billings MO; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Joyce Honeycutt, Blue Springs, MO, and many nephews and nieces.

A visitation for Dixie will be held at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. The burial will follow the service in Wade Chapel Cemetery, Republic. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Wade Chapel Cemetery, Republic, in care of the funeral home. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now