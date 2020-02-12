|
Joplin - Dollie M. Clark age 90 of Joplin, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Freeman West Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1929 in Hardy, Arkansas to Millard Beck and Lora (Cooper) Beck. Dollie was a member of the Joplin Full Gospel Church. She loved to be on the go, go to garage sales with her friends, but first and foremost she loved her family and cherished every moment she had with them. Dollie never met a stranger no matter where she might be. She is survived by her sons, Dwayne Clark and wife Lynette of Miami, Oklahoma, Dennis Clark and wife Susan of Fordland, Missouri, Mark Clark of Riverton, Kansas; a daughter, Rhonda Burks and husband Bill of Bentonville, Arkansas; siblings, Ollie Trivitt of Hardy, Arkansas, Hazel Davis of Norfolk, Virginia, Gladys Davis of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Norine Lindsey and husband Odell of Sheridan, Arkansas, Nellie Easter of Harrison, Arkansas, Harold Beck and wife June of Sulphur Rock, Arkansas, Linda Daniel of Batesville, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Dollie was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Delmar Holden and Harold Clark; and a son, Michael Dale Clark. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Joplin Full Gospel Church located at 2601 South Indiana. The family will be present on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until service time for visitation. Burial will follow services at the G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the Joplin Full Gospel Church in her memory. Services are under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home in Webb City. Visit www.simpsonfh.com for online condolences.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020