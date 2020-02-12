Services
Simpson Funeral Home of Webb City, MO. - Webb City
400 W. Daugherty St.
Webb City, MO 64870
(417) 673-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Dollie Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dollie M. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dollie M. Clark Obituary
Dollie M. Clark

Joplin - Dollie M. Clark age 90 of Joplin, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Freeman West Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1929 in Hardy, Arkansas to Millard Beck and Lora (Cooper) Beck. Dollie was a member of the Joplin Full Gospel Church. She loved to be on the go, go to garage sales with her friends, but first and foremost she loved her family and cherished every moment she had with them. Dollie never met a stranger no matter where she might be. She is survived by her sons, Dwayne Clark and wife Lynette of Miami, Oklahoma, Dennis Clark and wife Susan of Fordland, Missouri, Mark Clark of Riverton, Kansas; a daughter, Rhonda Burks and husband Bill of Bentonville, Arkansas; siblings, Ollie Trivitt of Hardy, Arkansas, Hazel Davis of Norfolk, Virginia, Gladys Davis of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Norine Lindsey and husband Odell of Sheridan, Arkansas, Nellie Easter of Harrison, Arkansas, Harold Beck and wife June of Sulphur Rock, Arkansas, Linda Daniel of Batesville, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Dollie was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Delmar Holden and Harold Clark; and a son, Michael Dale Clark. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Joplin Full Gospel Church located at 2601 South Indiana. The family will be present on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until service time for visitation. Burial will follow services at the G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the Joplin Full Gospel Church in her memory. Services are under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home in Webb City. Visit www.simpsonfh.com for online condolences.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -