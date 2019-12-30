|
Dolores Mae (Krauss) Prussing
Charlotte, NC - Dolores Mae (Krauss) Prussing, 91, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility.
At her request, no service will be held.
Dolores was born in Irvington, NJ to Paul and Beulah Krauss on April 24, 1928. She married Harry James Prussing on November 17, 1951 at The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark, NJ. She lived on Hawthorne Ave in Springfield, NJ from 1953-2006. She loved selling fine jewelry at A & S in the Short Hills Mall for about 20 years. She is survived by her three boys, Keith (New Hope Minnesota), Scott (San Diego California) and Gregg (Charlotte North Carolina). She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, James Prussing, Lauren Klitzsch, Steni Prussing, Benjamin Svenson-Prussing and Nicolas Svenson, 2 great-grandchildren, Carson and Annalise Klitzsch and many nieces and nephews.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Beulah; her siblings Robert Krauss, Charles (Chuck) Krauss, Barbara Burkett and her husband, Harry whom she was married to for 61 years.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020