Services
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Prussing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Mae (Krauss) Prussing


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Mae (Krauss) Prussing Obituary
Dolores Mae (Krauss) Prussing

Charlotte, NC - Dolores Mae (Krauss) Prussing, 91, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility.

At her request, no service will be held.

Dolores was born in Irvington, NJ to Paul and Beulah Krauss on April 24, 1928. She married Harry James Prussing on November 17, 1951 at The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark, NJ. She lived on Hawthorne Ave in Springfield, NJ from 1953-2006. She loved selling fine jewelry at A & S in the Short Hills Mall for about 20 years. She is survived by her three boys, Keith (New Hope Minnesota), Scott (San Diego California) and Gregg (Charlotte North Carolina). She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, James Prussing, Lauren Klitzsch, Steni Prussing, Benjamin Svenson-Prussing and Nicolas Svenson, 2 great-grandchildren, Carson and Annalise Klitzsch and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Beulah; her siblings Robert Krauss, Charles (Chuck) Krauss, Barbara Burkett and her husband, Harry whom she was married to for 61 years.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hankins & Whittington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -