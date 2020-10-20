Don Baumgardner



Springfield - With an easy smile, quiet demeanor, ability to de-construct & re-construct anything mechanical, eye for detail and lifelong curious nature, Don Baumgardner passed away October 11, 2020. Don enjoyed every day, thrived when solving a problem & whole heartedly embraced every new adventure. Born April 28, 1948 in Monett, his early years were enhanced on the family farm at Verona. Close to his grandfather's farm he loved many summers with Grandmother & Grandfather Lee, after his mother, Donna & father, Albert Baumgardner moved to Sedalia. Don was motivated to start his own "mowing" business in junior high school, which afforded him his first car & soon an Indian motorcycle. His enchantment with speed & mechanics started early and never ended! After graduation from Smith-Cotton High School, Don joined the Air Force and continued his involvement w/ mechanics adding electronics & leading him toward his final career with AT&T. In the interim, he sold electronics for HOS traveling all over Missouri & Arkansas, landed his favorite activity at Silver Dollar City, solving electronic & mechanical issues at the park and always searching for avenues to fulfill his urge to de-construct, Don grew a side business salvaging Jeeps & 4 x 4 vehicles. This activity gave him license to invest in an Off-Road Vehicle Park in Hot Springs Arkansas, where he spent days building, constructing trails and honing his off- road driving skills leading to the most strenuous cross-country off-road trails. During his 30's, Don re-united with a child hood friend and married Pam Mark - they enjoyed 39 years of marriage, lived on farms, traveled to Air Shows, Cross-Country Jamborees and endless adventures!



His enjoyment of life & all things mechanical will be greatly missed by his friends and family.



We want to acknowledge our deep appreciation for Dr. Ovais Zubair and his medical team as well as the 7th floor Comfort Care Team at Cox Hospital for helping Don move to his next all-consuming adventure. A life celebration is planned for spring when his family & friends can enjoy a reunion









